Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

There might be a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, but one thing remains the same: Netflix is still churning out original content just as quickly as ever. Throughout the first few months of 2020, the streaming service has been busy delivering new movies, shows, specials, kids' programs, and more, with dozens upon dozens of new additions to its library so far this year.

From the most popular shows to buzzy film projects to those titles that could prove to be the next big sleeper hit, we're here to help guide you through everything coming to Netflix this year. Below, you'll find all of the shows and movies that are arriving on Netflix in 2020. And be sure to bookmark this page, because we'll be updating this regularly as new titles are announced.

Netflix's Most Popular Original Shows and Movies, According to Their Numbers

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Photo: Netflix

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (March TBA): This documentary explores why Japan's top boy band went on hiatus at the height of their popularity.

The English Game (March TBA): In 1870s England, two footballers on opposite sides of a class divide forge a bond that helps bring the upper-class gentleman's sport to the masses.

Ladies Up (March TBA): Rising India-based comics Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi, and Niveditha Prakasam bring no-holds-barred humor to this stand-up series.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 2 (March 1): Driveway dance parties, birthday treasure hunts — and going to the doctor to fix a flat tire. Whatever life brings, Cory's gassed up and ready to go!

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (March 3): Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Taylor divulges the lessons she's learned in her first hour-long comedy special.

Castlevania Season 3 (March 5): The eerie animated series returns for its third season.

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (March 5): From surprising stage performances to spraying colors with friends, join baby Bheem for all his Holi hijinks during the special spring festival.

Guilty (March 6): When a college heartthrob is accused of rape by a less popular student, his girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

I Am Jonas (March 6): A turbulent past haunts Jonas, who recalls his teenage love affair with the impulsive, twisted and yet irresistible Nathan.

Paradise PD Part 2 (March 6): As the diabolical Kingpin tightens his grip on Paradise, the squad contends with bitter feuds, dirty schemes, kinky fetishes and a nuclear threat.

The Protector Season 3 (March 6): As chaos descends on Istanbul, Hakan faces a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

Spenser Confidential (March 6): Mark Wahlberg re-teams with director Peter Berg to play an ex-cop named Spenser, who moves in with Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet. Between gym rounds, the duo's taunts turn to trust, and they team up to solve a double homicide.

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (March 6): A detective inspector is pushed to the edge while he hunts the ritualistic murderer who has been terrorizing a city in Spain's Basque Country for two decades.

Ugly Delicious Season 2 (March 6): The second season of Chef Chang's adventures continue with special guests including Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe.

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (March 8): This animated short film follows the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl with dreams of becoming a pilot, while growing up in a society that doesn't allow her to dream.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (March 10): You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (March 10): The GLOW star headlines this comedy special.

The Circle Brazil (March 11): Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money Season 2 (March 11): The investigative series returns to offer a look inside Jared Kushner's real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal, and Malaysia's 1MDB corruption case.

On My Block Season 3 (March 11): The high-stakes comedy returns to reveal what happened to the kids after they were kidnapped. [Watch the trailer for On My Block Season 3 here, and be sure to read our review here.]

Hospital Playlist (March 12): Five doctors, whose friendship goes back to their days in med school, band together at one hospital as colleagues in the VIP wing.

100 Humans (March 13): 100 diverse volunteers participate in experiments that tackle questions about age, gender, happiness and other aspects of being human.

BEASTARS (March 13): In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst.

Bloodride Season 1 (March 13): A Norwegian anthology series that blends horror with dark Scandinavian humor, setting each distinct story in its own realistic yet weird universe.

Elite Season 3 (March 13): New conflicts arise when this Spanish-language thriller about three working-class kids enrolled in an exclusive private school returns for a third season.

Go Karts (March 13): After moving to a new town with his mom, a teen discovers the high-speed sport of go-kart racing, learning from a former driver with a secret past.

Kingdom Season 2 (March 13): The zombie period drama set in Korea's Joseon era returns for Season 2.

Lost Girls (March 13): A mother's quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

The Valhalla Murders (March 13): An ambitious Icelandic detective teams up with a cop from Norway to investigate a series of murders that may be connected to a heinous trauma.

Women of the Night (March 13): Haunted by a shadowy past, the wife of a rising star in Amsterdam's mayoral office finds herself drawn into the city's underworld of sex and drugs.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (March 16): After losing his job at Baby Corp, Boss Baby goes freelance and turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team. Cue the critical mission!

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (March 17): Comedian Bert Kreischer is back, and shirtless once again, in his second Netflix Original comedy special, with stories about his daughter's period party, a pushy arms dealer, and an inside joke with a Starbucks barista.

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (March 17): Clever sheep Shaun, loyal dog Bitzer, and the rest of the Mossy Bottom gang cook up oodles of fun and adventure on the farm.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (March 19): Dai Sato, the creative mind behind "Cowboy Bebop," further explores and expands upon the "Altered Carbon" universe in this anime adaptation.

Feel Good Season 1 (March 19): Created by Mae Martin, who also stars, this semi-autobiographic dark comedy follows a rising stand-up comedian as she navigates a new relationship with her girlfriend George (Charlotte Ritchie) while also dealing with sobriety.

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (March 20): This documentary centers on Juan Manuel Fangio, the Formula One king who won five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used.

Archibald's Next Big Thing Season 2 (March 20): From outdoor adventures to shopping extravaganzas, Archibald can't wait to experience everything this great, big world has to offer.

Buddi (March 20): Following the day-to-day adventures of five best "Buddis," this colorful and entertaining series is designed for children under 4.

Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (March 20): Naoko and her friends have more strange adventures with aliens, robots and dinosaur girl Gauko. Their ordinary town has its share of oddities!

The English Game (March 20): Written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes, this six-part drama charts the origins of football and how those evolved into the world's most popular sport.

Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (March 20): The teen drama based on the award-winning Israeli series "Ha-Hamama" returns for Season 4.

The Letter for the King (March 20): This fantasy series centers on a new knight who has to stand up to a ruthless princess who threatens to cast the world into darkness.

Maska (March 20): A young man sets out to become a movie star, until a summer romance shows him the fine line between dreams and delusions. Starring Manisha Koirala.

The Platform (March 20): In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (March 20): Octavia Spencer stars as the titular hair care entrepreneur, who became America's first female self-made millionaire.

Ultras (March 20): A story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (March 20): A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docuseries where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Sol Levante (March 23): An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world's first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (March 25): Down the road from Woodstock in the '70s, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teens with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a movement. The film is directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, and executive-produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Curtiz (March 25): Driven and arrogant, film director Michael Curtiz deals with studio politics and family drama during the troubled production of "Casablanca" in 1942.

The Occupant (Hogar) (March 25): An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he becomes obsessed with the family that lives there and will do anything to go back to the life he had before.

Signs (March 25): When a young woman's murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (March 25): It's time to take flight again! Join YooHoo and his adorable crew as they travel the world to help animal friends, one marvelous mission at a time.

7SEEDS Part 2 (March 26): The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans. Based on the award-winning manga by Yumi Tamura, "7SEEDS" returns for Part 2.

Unorthodox (March 26): A young woman flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn. Then her past catches up to her.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (March 27): Classic cars get massive makeovers courtesy of Gotham Garage, a skilled California crew dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles.

The Decline (March 27): As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat. Planning for a natural, economical or social breakdown, the group goes through drills meant to prepare them for apocalypses of all types. But the catastrophe waiting for them is nothing like what they anticipated.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (March 27): It's the treasure hunt of a lifetime for the Rescue Riders, who must race to find a precious golden dragon egg and keep it safe from evil pirates.

Ozark Season 3 (March 27): The Byrdes are fully in their casino business when this celebrated drama series returns. [Read our review right here.]

Il processo (March 27): The murder of a teen girl impacts a public prosecutor linked to the victim, a lawyer seeking a career-making case and a suspect who says she's innocent.

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (March 27): When searching for the perfect Wuzzle Wegg, Bartleby thinks he sees a monster. Will the Rainbow King have to cancel Wuzzle Wegg Day — or will True come to the rescue?

Uncorked (March 27): Mamoudou Athie, Courteney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash star in Prentice Penny's feature debut about a man who must balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father's expectation that he carry on the family's barbecue business.

Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura, Sergio

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage: New episodes (April TBA): Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

The Circle Game (April TBA): Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to France.

The King: Eternal Monarch (April TBA): This South Korean series follows a Korean emperor who tries to close the doors to a parallel world.

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (April 1): The Swedish stand-up comedian talks about being married to a recently resigned political leader.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (April 1): This documentary follows two drug lab chemists' crimes as they damage a state's judicial system and blur the lines of justice.

The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show (April 1): The comedian leads an ensemble cast in this six-part sketch comedy series.

Nailed It! Season 4 (April 1): Amateur bakers continue to try (and fail) to create masterpieces when this series returns.

Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 2 (April 1): The soccer docuseries returns.

Coffee & Kareem (April 3): A Detroit cop reluctantly teams with his girlfriend's 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city's most ruthless criminal. Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star.

Money Heist Season 4 (April 3): The series returns with some chaos as the rise of an enemy puts the gang in serious danger.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (April 3): This film centers on how Money Heist sparked a worldwide phenomenon.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (April 3): A new chapter for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

StarBeam (April 3): A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

The Big Show Show (April 6): The former WWE wrestler takes on the new challenge of raising three daughters in Florida.

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (April 7): Life in Tokyo continues as Ruka takes his next step and Hana meets new rivals.

Hi Score Girl Season 2 (April 9): The second season of the Japanese manga series lands on its streaming home early in the month after more than a year away.

Brews Brothers Season 1 (April 10): This series stars Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle as two brothers who run a brewery together, despite their wildly different personalities and styles.

LA Originals (April 10): This film centers on Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon as they trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

La vie Scolaire (April 10): A school counselor devotes herself to working with underprivileged students in one of the poorest areas of Paris in this film.

Love Wedding Repeat (April 10): This rom-com stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, and more and presents alternative versions of the same wedding, with several different complications, including an angry ex-girlfriend and a misplaced sedative.

The Main Event (April 10): An 11-year-old discovers a wrestling mask that gives him superpowers.

Tigertail (April 10): This film from writer/director Alan Yang tells the story of a Taiwanese factory worker who leaves his homeland to seek opportunity in America, where he struggles to find connection while balancing family and newfound responsibilities.

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (April 14): The stand-up comic returns for his latest special, which was filmed in front of a live audience in Minneapolis.

The Innocence Files (April 15): This documentary sheds light on eight cases of wrongful conviction uncovered by the Innocence Project.

Outer Banks (April 15): A tight-knit group of teens unearths a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they'll never forget in this original series.

Fary: Hexagone Season 2 (April 16): Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France.

Fauda Season 3 (April 16): Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet's wanted list.

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (April 16): The Brazilian comedian performs in Sao Paulo.

Betonrausch (April 17): Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

#blackAF (April 17): Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in the family comedy series based on Barris' real life.

Earth and Blood (April 17): In this film, after decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

The Last Kids on Earth Book 2 (April 17): Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

Legado en los huesos (April 17): This is a sequel to The Invisible Guardian which follows Inspector Amaia Salazar as she investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she previously solved in Spain.

Sergio (April 17): Directed by Greg Barker, this film stars Wagner Moura as Sergio Vieira de Mello, a UN diplomat who's worked in some of the most unstable regions of the world but wants to have a simpler life with the woman he loves, Carolina Larriera (Ana de Armas). However, one more assignment in Baghdad will put him in a life-or-death struggle. The film will debut in select theaters in addition to streaming on Netflix.

Too Hot to Handle (April 17): TBD.

Cooked with Cannabis (April 20): Chefs compete to get hosts high with artful use of the herb, along with THC infusions and CBD sauces.

The Midnight Gospel (April 20): Drawing on interviews from the "Duncan Trussell Family Hour" podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

Middletech & Schwartz (April 21): Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials.

Absurd Planet (April 22): A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth's most incredible animals.

Circus of Books (April 22): This documentary centers on the owners of an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

El silencio del patano (April 22): A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

The Plagues of Breslau (April 22): After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century "plague" of criminal punishments.

The Willoughbys (April 22): Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Win the Wilderness (April 22): Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.

The House of Flowers Season 3 (April 23): The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.

After Life Season 2 (April 24): Ricky Gervais' drama about a man dealing with his grief returns for its six-part second season.

Extraction (previously Out of the Fire) (April 24): Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord in this thriller film from Sam Hargrave.

Hello Ninja Season 2 (April 24): The family series returns.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (April 24): The comedian measures his life to a letter he sent as a teen to his future self.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 (April 26): As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father's dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

Never Have I Ever (April 27): A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood.

A Secret Love (April 29): This documentary centers on the love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, a relationship that spans seven decades.

Extracurricular (April 29): This is the story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (April 29): After being sentence to life in prison at 16 years old, Cyntoia Brown questions her past and the law itself.

Nadiya's Time to Eat (April 29): This cooking show offers up delicious shortcuts and vital ingredients.

Summertime (April 29): Inspired by Federico Moccia's books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.

Dangerous Lies (April 30): Camila Mendes stars as a woman who takes a job as a caretaker to an elderly man, but when he passes away she and her husband are pulled into a world of lies and deception.

Drifting Dragons (April 30): Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries in this anime.

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (April 30): Nothing's as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

The Victims' Game (April 30): After discovering his estranged daughter's link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger's syndrome risks everything to solve the case.

Hollywood

The Half of It (May 1): Alice Wu writes and directs this film about a shy, straight-A student named Ellie who is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul to help woo the most popular girl in school. But their new and unlikely friendship gets tricky when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.

Hollywood (May 1): Ryan Murphy's seven-episode series followings aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it, no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse at Hollywood's Golden Age, including its culture of bias. The series stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello.

The Eddy (May 8): Damian Chazelle's new eight-episode musical drama series is set in the jazz world of modern-day Paris and stars Andre Holland as Elliott Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York and now co-owner of a struggling club which gives rise to the series' title.

Trial By Media (May 11): This docuseries revisits some of the most publicized trials in recent history to see how the press shaped public perception during the judicial process, including the conviction of Rod Blagojevich and the shooting death of African immigrant Amadou Diallo.

TBA

Harvey Street Kids

Harvey Street Kids Season 1 (July 12): The Harvey Girls — Audrey, Lotta, and Dot — the block's self-appointed guardians and the world's bestest BFFs, will do whatever it takes to keep Harvey Street the best block to never grow up on and transform every afternoon into a wild adventure.

Treehouse Detectives Season 1 (July 12): This new CG-animated children's series follows two curious bears who are no strangers to adventure. Big-hearted Toby and his more rational sister Teri form a snap team of detectives, called upon to solve the neighborhood's mysteries.

The Hollow Season 1 (July 12): Perplexing mystery awaits viewers in this new animated-action series, which opens with three teens — Adam, Kai and Mira — as they awake confused and alone in an underground bunker.

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti and Michiel Huisman, The Haunting of Hill House Photo: Netflix

13 Reasons Why Season 4: The deadly drama at Liberty High continues with this final season.

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan: This docudrama focuses on the warring kingdoms of feudal Japan.

Alice in Borderland: Ryohei Alice, a listless, jobless, and video-game-obsessed young man, sees a strange light and suddenly finds himself in a mysteriously emptied out version of Tokyo along with his two best friends.

Behind Her Eyes: This psychological thriller is based on the 2017 novel of the same name.

Blood and Water: A 16-year-old gets herself transferred to the same high school as a girl whom she suspects is her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years earlier.

The Boys in the Band: Ryan Murphy produces Joe Mantello's adaptation of the play which follows a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays, but their evening is thrown into turmoil when the host's potentially closeted college roommate shows up uninvited.

Bridgerton: Shonda Rhimes' first show with Netflix is based upon the beloved book series about romance in 1800s England.

The Christmas Chronicles 2: Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus, with real-life wife Goldie Hawn stepping in to become Mrs. Claus, which reunites Santa with Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) as the two team up to stop a magical troublemaker from destroying Christmas.

Crazy Delicious: This cooking competition show will be led by celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Niklas Ekstedt, and Heston Blumenthal.

Cursed: This new take on the Arthurian legend features a teenager named Nimue who joins forces with the mercenary Arthur on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.

Da 5 Bloods: Spike Lee's latest film follows four African-American vets who return to Vietnam, searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors star.

Dash & Lily: This romantic holiday series is based upon Dash & Lily's Book of Dares and stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.

Dear White People Season 4: Justin Simien's groundbreaking series comes to an end.

Dick Johnson Is Dead: In this inventive portrait, director Kirsten Johnson seeks a way to keep her 86-year-old father alive forever by staging fantasies of death and beyond. Together, dad and daughter confront the great inevitability awaiting us all.

Eden: This sci-fi anime series tells the story of robots raising the last human child on Earth.

Emily's Wonder Lab: This live-action kids series makes science, math, and more fun with experiments, activities, and demonstrations.

The English Game: Julian Fellowes' latest drama looks back on the history of football.

Eurovision: When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream is a dream worth fighting for.

Fate: The Winx Saga: This live-action young adult series is inspired by the Italian animated series.

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2: The final season of the Full House revival will continue with nine new episodes.

Gabby's Dollhouse: The series leads preschoolers room to room through a dollhouse of mini-worlds and kittens.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: This anime adaptation is directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.

Ginny & Georgia: This coming of age story centers on an angsty 15-year-old named Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) as they attempt to start a new and normal life in New England.

Go, Dog, Go!: Tag and Scooch are two young pups living in Pawston who are always on the go and exploring their world. The series is based on the children's book of the same name.

GLOW Season 4: The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling hit the mat one last time.

Grand Army: This drama series adapts Katie Cappiello's play Slut.

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Mike Flanagan's follow up to The Haunting of Hill House adapts Henry James' The Turn of the Screw and features the return of Season 1 stars Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Henry Thomas.

Hillbilly Elegy: Ron Howard adapts J.D. Vance's memoir of the same name about an Appalachian family. The film stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and Gabriel Basso.

I Do, Redo: Jessica Mulroney hosts this series, which gives couples a second chance at the perfect wedding day.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things: A road trip becomes a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror in the latest from Charlie Kaufman, starring Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis.

Into the Night: This Belgian original is from producer Jason George and tells the story of retaining humanity in the face of cosmic disaster.

Izzy Bee's Koala World: 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother rescue koalas on their Australian island.

Japan Sinks 2020: This anime series picks up days after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as an earthquake rocks the city.

Jingle Jangle: From writer/director David E. Talbert, a holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention. Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Madelen Mills star.

Ju-On: This series explores the real-life origins of the Japanese horror classic.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: This animated series is set in the world of the doomed dinosaur sanctuary in Isla Nublar.

Kid Cosmic: The new series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls centers on an odd, imaginative boy who acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

The Kissing Booth 2: Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) just had the most romantic summer ever, but as he heads off to Harvard, Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college applications with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) and friendship with new classmate Marco (Taylor Perez).

The Last Dance: Michael Jordan opens up in this definitive docuseries about his life and career.

Lost Girls: Inspired by true events, this film from Liz Garbus centers on Mari Gilbert's (Amy Adams) search for her missing daughter, which brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers.

Lucifer Season 5: The final season of this devilish drama should arrive sometime in 2020.

Mank: David Fincher directs this film about the writing of Citizen Kane, starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, and Lily Collins.

The Old Guard: Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne lead as a covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed in this film, from director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Onisciente: In a future where each citizen is monitored 24/7 by a drone, a woman discovers a murder unaccounted by this surveillance system and investigates why.

Outer Banks: This YA series features a group of teens called the "Pogues" who embark on a secret mission to find their leader's missing father and stumble upon a treasure map.

Over the Moon: Animation icon Glen Keane makes his feature directorial debut in this musical adventure about a girl who builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon in order to prove to her father that a legendary Moon Goddess really exists.

Pacific Rim: As monsters emerge from the sea to attack Earth, humanity must fight back using giant robot warriors in this anime adaptation of the blockbuster film franchise.

The Platform: In a future dystopia, prisoners housed in vertically stacked cells watch hungrily as food descends from above — feeding the upper tiers, but leaving those below ravenous and radicalized.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again: This sequel to the holiday rom-com adds yet another Vanessa Hudgens character to the mix.

The Prom: Ryan Murphy directs this story of a lesbian teenager who's banned from attending the big dance with her girlfriend. The injustice prompts a cast of Broadway eccentrics to descend on the small Indiana town to fight back. Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman star.

Queen Sono: A highly trained South African spy (Pearl Thusi) must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.

Ratched: Ryan Murphy's adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest stars Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched.

Reality Z: This Brazilian comedy horror series breathes new life into the British zombie series Dead Set.

Rebecca: Ben Wheatley directs this adaptation of Daphne du Marier's novel about a woman battling the shadow of her husband's first dead wife. The film stars Lily James and Armie Hammer.

Rhyme Time Town: Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Selena: The Series: This biopic series stars Christian Serratos as the titular Tejano music superstar whose life came to a tragic end after the head of her fan club murdered her at the age of just 24.

The Society Season 2: New Ham is under new leadership, and Allie (Kathryn Newton) and Will (Jacques Colimon) are going to be in trouble when the YA drama returns.

Space Force: This original comedy series created by and starring Steve Carell centers on the Earthlings who are tasked with creating the eponymous sixth branch of the armed services. Carell reunites with The Office creator Greg Daniels for the show.

Tiny Pretty Things: Set in the world of an elite ballet academy, the characters will do everything it takes to make their dreams come true in this adaptation of the book of the same name.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: The Transformers franchise follows the Great War between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

Trinkets Season 2: The second and final season about teen shoplifters will answer the questions left over from Season 1.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend: This interactive special will serve as a continuation of the comedy series that allows audiences to help Kimmy on her way.

What-to-Doodles: An adventurous and lovable team of clever young creatures play, grow, laugh, learn, and sing together in colorful Zoo York City.

The Willoughbys: Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia: The trolls, aliens, and wizards living in Arcadia face off in an apocalyptic battle for control of their magical world.

The Woods: A Warsaw prosecutor's hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister's disappearance 25 years earlier.

Young Wallander: A reimagining of Kurt Wallander as a cop in his early 20s in 2020 Sweden.

Sex Education Photo: Netflix

The Circle US (Jan. 1): This social-media competition series features players making choices to be themselves or someone else as they compete for a cash prize. Find out why it produced the most spirited conversation about an eggplant emoji right here.

Ghost Stories (Jan. 1): The directors of Lust Stories present this quartet of thrillers.

Messiah Season 1 (Jan. 1): When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he's performing miracles, the global media becomes increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

Spinning Out Season 1 (Jan. 1): Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a talented, up-and-coming elite figure skater, is ready to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall takes her off the competition track. However, when she's presented a second chance as a pair skater, she seizes the opportunity to continue her career and pairs up with resident bad boy Justin (Evan Roderick).

Anne with an E Season 3 (Jan. 3): The series, inspired by the classic Canadian novel Anne of Green Gables, comes to an end.

Dracula Season 1 (Jan. 4): Claes Bang stars as the titular blood-drinker in this show set in 1897 Transylvania. Read our review here.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 1 (Jan. 4): This animated preschool series will give fictional life to the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels from VTech Electronics by following kid car Cory Carson on his adventures through Bumperton Hills.

Cheer Season 1 (Jan. 8): From the creators of Last Chance U, this documentary series follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

AJ and the Queen Season 1 (Jan. 10): RuPaul stars as a down-on-her-luck drag queen who decides to hit the road after being robbed by her partner. Her cross-country adventure takes a surprising turn when she discovers a 10-year-old (Izzy G.) has stowed away in her trailer.

Medical Police (Jan. 10): From the team behind Children's Hospital comes this comedy series, which follows two American physicians stationed in a pediatric hospital in Brazil who discover a deadly virus. Find out what we thought of the new series here.

The Healing Powers of Dude Season 1 (Jan. 13): This Netflix comedy series centers on an 11-year-old boy who struggles with social anxiety disorder but decides he wants to give middle school a chance.

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Jan. 14): The Saturday Night Live alum hits the stage for an hour-long standup special.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Jan. 14): A sheltered girl gets a crash course in survival when a mutant attack sends her to the surface, far from the safety of her underground home.

Grace and Frankie Season 6 (Jan. 15): The penultimate season of Netflix's longest-running comedy will pick up after the bombshell that Grace (Jane Fonda) secretly married younger man Nick Skolka (Peter Gallagher).

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Jan. 15): This documentary series explores the history of Aaron Hernandez, who had a promising youth but became notorious for one of the nation's most infamous murder cases involving a professional athlete.

Ares Season 1 (Jan. 17): This psychological horror series centers on a secret student society in Amsterdam filled with wealth, power and... demons.

A Fall from Grace (Jan. 17): Disheartened since her ex-husband's affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace's vulnerable side turns violent in this Tyler Perry thriller. Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, and Cicely Tyson also star.

Sex Education Season 2 (Jan. 17): Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola while also dealing with his now-strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school, and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

WHAT DID JACK DO? (Jan. 20): To celebrate his 74th birthday, David Lynch gifted the world with this surprise short film featuring himself interviewing a monkey for most of its 17-minute runtime. And, yes, that was the same simian who starred as Marcel in Friends!

Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty (Jan. 21): The southern comedian presents her first hour-long comedy special for Netflix.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Jan. 21): Netflix dropped this six-part docuseries about the spread of the flu pandemic, and how to prevent, just as news of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus began to spread.

October Faction Season 1 (Jan. 23): Based on the Steve Niles comic, this series centers on a family that includes a retired monster-hunter, a witch, and a warlock.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Jan. 24): Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is still reeling from Nick's (Gavin Leatherwood) possession by the Dark Lord but enlists her mortal friends, "The Fright Club," to help free him from eternal damnation. Read our review of the new season here.

The Ranch Part 8 (Jan. 24): The final 10 episodes of the family dramedy will bring the series to its conclusion.

The Goop Lab Season 1 (Jan. 24): Gwyneth Paltrow will be bringing her lifestyle brand to the screen, as she and her digital team talk to experts about wellness issues.

Next in Fashion Season 1 (Jan. 29): This high-stakes competition series features innovative designers competing to become the next big thing in fashion. The series is hosted by Tan France and Alexa Chung.

The Stranger (Jan. 30): Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, this film forces us to confront a question we all fear: How well do we really know the people closest to us? The pic stars Richard Armitage, Jennifer Saunders, Siobhan Finneran, and Hannah John-Kamen.

BoJack Horseman Season 6, Part 2 (Jan. 31): The second half of the final season of this animated favorite finally arrives. Read our review of the bittersweet send-off here.

Ragnarok (Jan. 31): This coming-of-age drama builds on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda and revolves around its inhabitants, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (Jan. 31): This "raw and emotionally revealing" documentary about the music superstar will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival before arriving on Netflix. The film is directed by Lana Wilson. Read our review here.

Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Bettina Strauss, Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Sordo (Feb. 3): This Spanish WWII drama follows a fugitive guerrilla who had gone deaf after a bombing as he tries to survive in northern Spain.

Team Kaylie Part 3 (Feb. 3): The adventures of teen celebrity Kaylie Konrad continue.

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! (Feb. 4): Expect to hear a few timely affirmations in this standup special.

The Pharmacist (Feb. 5): In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist — Dan Schneider — beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son's killer to justice in this documentary.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Season 1 (Feb. 6): This new anime series is set 30 years after a disease that turned the infected into carnivorous insects emerged, featuring a young exterminator and a teenage girl in search of her mother.

Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Feb. 7): The How to Train Your Dragon series returns for more of Dak and Leyla's adventures in Huttsgalor.

Horse Girl (Feb. 7): Alison Brie stars in this Jeff Baena film about a woman who is closer to horses than people and begins to experience surreal hallucinations. Read our review of the genre-building flick here.

Locke & Key Season 1 (Feb. 7): This long-awaited adaptation of Joe Hill's comic books finally arrives. The story centers on the three Locke siblings — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — as they move into their ancestral home with their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), after their father's untimely and mysterious demise.

My Holo Love (Feb. 7): A lonely woman forms a connection with a hologram who looks exactly like its creator in this Korean limited series.

The Coldest Game (Feb. 8): This Polish drama film, starring Bill Pullman, is set during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis as a troubled math genius finds himself drafted to play in the U.S.-Soviet chess match.

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Feb. 11): This interactive special has Harold and George asking audiences to decide how they stop Krupp from blowing their treehouse to smithereens.

Road to Roma (Feb. 11): Alfonso Cuarón takes audiences behind the making of his Oscar-winning 2018 film Roma.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Feb. 12): The sequel to the romantic comedy favorite arrives just in time for Valentine's Day.

Love Is Blind Season 1 (Feb. 13): In this series, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with ... without ever having seen them. The first four episodes will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day, but new episodes will roll out each Thursday throughout February. Watch the trailer here.

Dragon Quest Your Story (Feb. 13): This Japanese movie follows Luca as he attempts to rescue his mother from the evil Ladja by finding the hero who wields the Zenithian sword.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Feb. 13): The second season of Netflix's crime drama continues chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border during the failed war on drugs.

Cable Girls Final Season: Part 1 (Feb. 14): The story of the women of the National Telephone Company in 1920s Madrid continues.

Isi & Ossi (Feb. 14): This German film features a billionaire's daughter faking a relationship with a cash-strapped boxer to convince her parents to let her pursue her culinary dreams.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Feb. 14): Shaun and the flock will help a cute alien who crash-lands on Earth.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia Part 1 (Feb. 17): A teenage robotics engineer and rocket scientist moves across the country to work for NASA and live with her fun-loving uncle who just so happens to be an ex-football player in this new family-friend sitcom.

Chef Show Volume 3 (Feb. 19): Jon Favreau and Roy Choi's culinary adventures continue.

Spectros Season 1 (Feb. 20): A teenage boy and his friends get caught in a clash between Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits in their neighborhood.

Babies (Feb. 21): This docuseries explores the science of what infants discover about life during their first year.

Gentefied Season 1 (Feb. 21): This Spanish-language dramedy series is a love letter to the Mexican-American community of Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.

Glitch Techs (Feb. 21): This new Nickelodeon family adventure series follows kids battling video game monsters that have made it into the real world.

The Last Thing He Wanted (Feb. 21): In this Joan Didion adaptation from Dee Rees, a veteran D.C. journalist (Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own story when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she's trying to break.

Puerta 7 (Feb. 21): A woman tries to rid an Argentine soccer club of the organized crime which surrounds it in this new series.

System Crasher (Feb. 21): 9-year-old Benni bonds with a mentor as child services attempts to place her in a new home in this German drama.

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Feb. 25): The Saturday Night Live star performs his first standup special from the Gramercy Theatre.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 (Feb. 26): It stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff team up with co-creators Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall for this coming-of-age story about a teen girl navigating high school, a complex family, her budding sexuality, and some new mysterious superpowers. The seven-episode season adapts Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name.

Altered Carbon Season 2 (Feb. 27): The cyberpunk sci-fi series returns for a second season.

Followers Season 1 (Feb. 27): An aspiring actress hits it big on Instagram and finds that her life intersects with others in Tokyo as they follow her dreams.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution (Feb. 27): If the CGI trailer is any indication, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution will snatch fans' edges with epic battles between a very angry laboratory manufactured clone, Mewtwo, and everyone's favorite heroes, Pikachu, Ash, Misty, and Brock. So many clones. So many melees. So little time.

All the Bright Places (Feb. 28): This adaptation of the bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other's lives forever.

Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Feb. 28): This political-crime drama set in 1929 Berlin continues.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Feb. 28): The fast-paced racing docuseries continues.

The Endless Trench (Feb. 28): Fearing retribution, a mole from the Spanish Civil War hides in his home for 33 years in this drama, based on true events.

Queen Sono (Feb. 28): A highly trained South African spy takes on her most dangerous mission yet.

Restaurants on the Edge Season 1 (Feb. 28): Move over, Gordon Ramsay, there's a new restaurant reformation team coming to town with this reality series, co-hosted by celebrated Canadian chef Dennis Prescott.

Unstoppable Season 1 (Feb. 28): Three twenty-somethings go on a road trip to escape their problems but run into a desperate woman who forces them to change their plans in this new Mexican series.